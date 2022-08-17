Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,260 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 118.9% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 94,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after buying an additional 51,314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,576,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,753,000 after acquiring an additional 35,231 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 41,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 382,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,753,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 773,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,136,000 after purchasing an additional 57,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DAR stock opened at $76.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.68 and a 200-day moving average of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.24. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.71 and a 1-year high of $87.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $36,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,971.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,872 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,047,008.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at $8,906,404.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $36,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,971.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 50,246 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,338 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAR. StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.