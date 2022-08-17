Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $121.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.46. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

