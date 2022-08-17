V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $79.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,107.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Cowen decreased their target price on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of V.F. to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.06.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

