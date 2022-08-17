Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 527.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cowen increased their price target on Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $863.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 16.60%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

(Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.