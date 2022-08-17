Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 31,278 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 611,716 shares.The stock last traded at $7.66 and had previously closed at $6.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WEBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Weber to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Weber from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.21.

Weber Stock Up 16.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Weber Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 376,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,654.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weber

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Weber during the second quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Weber by 133.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Weber during the second quarter worth $78,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Weber during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Weber during the second quarter worth $87,000. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weber Company Profile

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

