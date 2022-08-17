Western Wealth Management LLC Has $331,000 Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,592 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in GSK by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in GSK by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,132 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GSK by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 32,952 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in GSK by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 103,879 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in GSK in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.08. GSK plc has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $46.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.383 dividend. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 55.30%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.45) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.02) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.50.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

