Western Wealth Management LLC Has $380,000 Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ZBH stock opened at $116.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $153.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 107.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.36.
Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.
