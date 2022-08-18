111 (YI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $470.49 million during the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 1,101.99% and a negative net margin of 4.93%.

Shares of 111 stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.01. 111 has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $8.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of 111 by 61.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 111 by 59.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 19,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of 111 by 17.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 111 by 221.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 27,484 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 111 during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 4.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

