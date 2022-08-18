12,705 Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Purchased by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 28.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

