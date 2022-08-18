12,765 Shares in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Uniti Group by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Price Performance

Uniti Group stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

About Uniti Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

