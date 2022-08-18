1,332 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Purchased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson stock opened at $367.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.34. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.89 and a fifty-two week high of $375.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 4,192 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.16, for a total value of $1,363,070.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,907,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 527 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.27, for a total value of $174,052.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,367.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 4,192 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.16, for a total transaction of $1,363,070.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,907,758.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,396 shares of company stock valued at $14,471,365. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.62.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.