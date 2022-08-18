1,336 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $197.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.26 and a 200-day moving average of $189.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

