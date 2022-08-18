167,775 Shares in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners bought a new stake in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 167,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kaltura by 393.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kaltura in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Kaltura in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kaltura in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kaltura during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLTR opened at $2.35 on Thursday. Kaltura, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

KLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kaltura from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kaltura from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

