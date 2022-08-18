1,820 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $414,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $844,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $1,175,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.17.

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $137.39 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

