2,018 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Acquired by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,018 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after buying an additional 320,288 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,042,625,000 after buying an additional 115,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,603,735,000 after buying an additional 55,027 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $993,440,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,738,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $938,890,000 after buying an additional 165,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $163.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

