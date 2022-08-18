2,505 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Welltower by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Welltower by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on WELL. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Shares of WELL opened at $81.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 91.65, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.56 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

