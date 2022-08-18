294 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Bought by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,051,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total value of $858,876.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,834,683.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,780 shares of company stock valued at $18,613,077. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 2.1 %

MPWR opened at $520.50 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $348.02 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

