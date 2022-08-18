3,132 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Purchased by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $173.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

