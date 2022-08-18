4,729 Shares in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NULG. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

BATS:NULG opened at $55.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.26. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

