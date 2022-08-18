5,124 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Acquired by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 11,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 11,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLR opened at $132.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.11 and a 200-day moving average of $136.02. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.63 and a 52 week high of $178.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 107.02%.

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.14.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

