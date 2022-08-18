5,606 Shares in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at $11,137,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hub Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,387,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,896,000 after purchasing an additional 113,171 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at $7,801,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,019,000 after purchasing an additional 92,516 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,526,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary Yablon bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at $610,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary Yablon bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at $610,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Yeager bought 141,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $14,862,489.39. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,489.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 174,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,265,801 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hub Group stock opened at $84.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $89.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.97 and a 200-day moving average of $74.46.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark started coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

