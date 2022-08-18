6,191 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Acquired by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 79.4% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Shares of FITB opened at $37.23 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

