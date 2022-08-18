6,367 Shares in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Bought by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $45.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $64.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.04.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.3884 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 61.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCI. TD Securities upgraded Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

About Rogers Communications

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.