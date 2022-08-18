6,706 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Bought by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $73.94 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $85.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

