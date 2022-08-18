6,885 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTXGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $94.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.77.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Vertical Research dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

