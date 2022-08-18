7,006 Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,923,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 523.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 705,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,987,000 after purchasing an additional 592,619 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,856,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,922,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,875,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ ASO opened at $47.63 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASO shares. Stephens upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

