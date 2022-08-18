7,697 Shares in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Acquired by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEAM opened at $59.56 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $116.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.12.

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 304.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 277433.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,229,723.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $1,972,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,570,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $1,229,723.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

