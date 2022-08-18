AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives $28.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.60.
ABCL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance
ABCL opened at $13.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of -1.12.
Insider Activity at AbCellera Biologics
In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 64,545 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $484,087.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,580,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,852,272.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,131,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,062 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AbCellera Biologics Company Profile
AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.
