Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARAY. TheStreet cut shares of Accuray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Accuray in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Accuray from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accuray currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.98 million, a PE ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 1.82. Accuray has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Accuray will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Accuray by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

