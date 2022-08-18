Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD opened at $98.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.72 and a 200-day moving average of $99.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

