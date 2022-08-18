Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 5.9% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Aflac by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 544,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,820,000 after buying an additional 29,002 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $63.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.92. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

