Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.89.

Several analysts recently commented on AEM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,062 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 4.0 %

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $43.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $67.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Stories

