Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $63,892,000 after purchasing an additional 53,972,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,983 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $378,851,000 after purchasing an additional 57,576 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,733 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $265,415,000 after purchasing an additional 42,697 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,259,687 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $264,474,000 after purchasing an additional 308,711 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,252,251 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $263,602,000 after purchasing an additional 63,759 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.21.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM opened at $95.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.90 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

