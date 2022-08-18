Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Short Interest Up 5.3% in July

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 394.0 days.
Aker ASA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AKAAF opened at $75.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.29. Aker ASA has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.40.
About Aker ASA
