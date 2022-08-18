Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Short Interest Up 5.3% in July

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 394.0 days.

Aker ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKAAF opened at $75.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.29. Aker ASA has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.40.

About Aker ASA

Aker ASA operates as an industrial investment company in Norway, the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. The company engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; provides solutions, products, and services to the energy industry; develops and delivers technologies to drilling market; holds oil reserves; and harvests, develops, markets, and sells krill-based ingredients and product for nutraceutical, aquaculture, and animal feed applications.

