Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,400 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 301,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.0 days.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

Akzo Nobel stock opened at $73.97 on Thursday. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $63.26 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.74.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

