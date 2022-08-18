Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,400 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 301,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.0 days.
Akzo Nobel Stock Performance
Akzo Nobel stock opened at $73.97 on Thursday. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $63.26 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.74.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akzo Nobel (AKZOF)
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.