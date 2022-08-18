Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Cut by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,065,083,000 after purchasing an additional 591,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,571,618,000 after purchasing an additional 256,598 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,057,168,000 after purchasing an additional 898,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,444,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,938,000 after purchasing an additional 299,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $89.77 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $182.09. The company has a market capitalization of $237.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

