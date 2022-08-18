Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 302.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Alleghany Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $841.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $834.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $795.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $585.10 and a 12 month high of $862.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.15 by ($0.87). Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $17.39 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Alleghany Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.