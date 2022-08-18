Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) PT Lowered to $6.50

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Allot Communications to $20.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Allot Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Allot Communications stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.45.

Allot Communications ( NASDAQ:ALLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLT. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allot Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allot Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allot Communications by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 36,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allot Communications by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Allot Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,327,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,655,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

