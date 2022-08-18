Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stake Lessened by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 25,413 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Altria Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 211,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 546,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,537,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.6 %

MO stock opened at $45.45 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.68.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

