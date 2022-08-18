AMC Entertainment Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, August 22nd (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, August 22nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, August 22nd.

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 13.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.64. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $52.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. Analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.50.

Insider Transactions at AMC Entertainment

In other AMC Entertainment news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 12,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. 34.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.