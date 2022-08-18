AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 750.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in AMERCO by 36.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

AMERCO Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $578.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $499.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $540.72. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $447.92 and a 52-week high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.38 by ($2.96). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 58.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.