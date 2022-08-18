American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock to $107.00. The company traded as high as $104.86 and last traded at $104.82, with a volume of 3628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.56.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AEP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.72.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.