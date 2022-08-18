Americas Silver Corp to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) – Cormark dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Americas Silver in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on USA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Americas Silver from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

TSE:USA opened at C$0.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$116.09 million and a P/E ratio of -1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.05. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of C$0.59 and a 1-year high of C$1.66.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

