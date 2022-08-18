AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Holdings Boosted by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $336,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,145,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,608,000 after buying an additional 578,836 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $47,068,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,099,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,606,000 after buying an additional 289,169 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,158,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,508,000 after buying an additional 279,449 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

AMETEK Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $129.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

AMETEK announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.