AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.40, but opened at $4.94. AMMO shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 58,073 shares traded.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMMO

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of POWW. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in AMMO by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AMMO by 3.7% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 865,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 30,950 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMMO by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 803,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMMO by 30.0% during the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.72% of the company’s stock.

Get AMMO alerts:

AMMO Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $536.30 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48.

AMMO Company Profile

AMMO ( NASDAQ:POWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. AMMO had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.