Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $783.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.18. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
