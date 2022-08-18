Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $783.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.18. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.