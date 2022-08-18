Analysts Set Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) PT at $61.00

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

KOF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $62.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.58. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $63.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 12.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth about $1,201,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth about $8,959,000. 4.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.