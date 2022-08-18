Analysts Set Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target at $11.16

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.16.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQX shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Trading Down 7.1 %

Equinox Gold Company Profile

EQX stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $9.07.

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.