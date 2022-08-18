Analysts Set Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Target Price at C$56.45

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$61.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$41.85 per share, with a total value of C$418,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$418,500.

Exchange Income Stock Up 0.7 %

Exchange Income Company Profile

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$48.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 28.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$44.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.50. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$37.79 and a 1 year high of C$51.56.

(Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.