Analysts Set Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Target Price at $177.40

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.40.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

LGND stock opened at $106.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.74 and its 200-day moving average is $98.46. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.12. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $72.57 and a twelve month high of $169.98.

Institutional Trading of Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 311.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

